SEC Commissioner Names Conference’s 2 Best Tailgating Scenes

The SEC isn’t only known for its on-field dominance and collegiate-to-NFL success. The conference also features some of the best tailgating scenes not just in college football, but all of sports.

Each school brags about having the best pre- and post-game environments. But SEC commissioner Greg Sankey recently named just two school’s tailgating scenes his favorites.

Sankey’s prefers Ole Miss as his favorite tailgating scene, noting the school has “distinguished themselves.” LSU is next on the list due to Baton Rouge’s world renowned food options.

Neither’s a bad choice when it comes down to it. Ole Miss is widely considering the best environment in all of college football. Sankey explains his two choices below:

“Ole Miss very clearly has distinguished themselves,” Sankey told Dan Patrick, via Saturday Down South. “If it’s caloric intake, you’re gonna be in Baton Rouge for creative food choices. When you’re me, you usually don’t walk through a lot of tailgates because there are opinions expressed in their own creative ways.”

After Ole Miss and LSU, it’d probably come down to Alabama, Auburn and Tennessee in regard to tailgating scenes.

Each offers a unique environment for any college football fan to enjoy before and after the game.

Which other SEC schools offer the best tailgating environments?