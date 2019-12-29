SEC Fans Are Roasting Oklahoma’s Performance In The Playoff

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more decisive case of SEC dominance than LSU’s ongoing beatdown of Oklahoma. After LSU quarterback Joe Burrow had 400 passing yards and seven touchdowns in the first half, SEC fans just couldn’t help but rub it in Oklahoma’s face.

Tons of SEC supporters and former players have taken to Twitter to mock Oklahoma for being so clearly overmatched.

Some are suggesting Oklahoma wouldn’t even be a top-five team in the SEC this season.

LSU is just toying with Oklahoma now. The disrespect. pic.twitter.com/SvBAJqkjSK — SEC Slow Smoked (@SECSlowSmoked) December 28, 2019

Oklahoma when they realize they have to play against a real SEC defense and not another Big 12 team. #LSUvsOU pic.twitter.com/NxFCbIUILq — Smeeples (@SmeepUCA) December 28, 2019

Oklahoma has played in three-and-a-half playoff games and given up 37, 54, 45 and 49. These are facts. — Brandon Walker (@BWalkerSEC) December 28, 2019

ESPN analyst and LSU alum Ryan Clark suggests that Oklahoma might be only the fourth or fifth best team in the SEC West division:

Serious question: Oklahoma Finish 4th or 5th in the SEC West? — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) December 29, 2019

It’s certainly been the kind of game where Lincoln Riley will want to burn the tape afterwards.

Oklahoma managed to tie the game at 7-7 in the middle of the first quarter, but then Joe Burrow and the Tigers started turning on the jets.

They scored touchdowns on four straight drives and went into halftime leading 49-14 – the most points scored in a half in the College Football Playoff.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow broke all kinds of school records against Oklahoma despite having games against Georgia Southern, Northwestern State, and Utah State to pad his stats.

The days when Oklahoma could take SEC Champion Georgia to double overtime seem like decades ago.

And the SEC fans are enjoying every moment of it.