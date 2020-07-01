Report: SEC Has Not Discussed Moving Football To The Spring

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the country—and within some major college football programs including those in the SEC—there have been renewed discussions about moving the season to the spring. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, one of the sport’s biggest names, has admitted that the idea feels “more real” over the last few days.

“It’s very doable,” Riley told Yahoo Sports‘ Pete Thamel. “This can happen. We’ve been a part of putting together models of what that would potentially look like. This season is going to be different, we might as well come to terms with that.”

He may be out ahead of things as of now. The SEC, the most popular conference in the country, is not discussing a potential move to spring as of yet. If that is the eventual move for college football, the SEC being on board is a major necessity.

According to a new report by 247Sports, so far no potential spring contingencies for college football have been discussed by the SEC as of now. That is a bit disconcerting. We’re now just weeks away from practice starting ahead of the fall season.

Source: No formal discussions in SEC on spring football season https://t.co/a9VmgcHV8r via @247sports — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) July 1, 2020

Players have returned to campuses across the country already, though that has led to big outbreaks at programs like Clemson and defending SEC and national champion LSU. Last month, commissioner Greg Sankey told The Rich Eisen Show that a decision on the start of the season may not come until late July.

“I think that’s probably a late-July time period. My thinking has shifted a bit,” he told Eisen, via 247. “We started June 8 after a two-week oversight, diagnostic medical exam period for these voluntary activities. We’ll have three or four weeks — on the 13th of July is when a little bit more practice can begin. I think we deserve the chance to see how that progresses. I would say before we get into full-blown practice, you’re going to be in that decision-making process as it relates to what happens on Labor Day weekend, which is the scheduled start of the season.”

If things don’t slow down in the Southeast, there may not be a better option than pushing the season.

[247Sports]