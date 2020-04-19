SEC Head Coach Shares His Thoughts On QB Joe Burrow

On his way to becoming the presumed No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Joe Burrow blazed a trail through the SEC in 2019. Burrow decimated all competition in the toughest conference in America.

Auburn’s Gus Malzahn was one of the coaches who faced Burrow each of the last two seasons. This past fall, his Tigers almost knocked off LSU, losing 23-20.

Malzahn’s team was able to hold Burrow relatively in check as well, ‘limiting’ him to 321 passing yards and a touchdown while surrendering an additional score on the ground. However, he came away with an obvious respect for the overall play of the eventual Heisman Trophy winner.

In fact, Malzahn told Lance Medow on Mad Dog Sports Radio on Sirius XM that Burrow began to impress him back in 2018. That year, Burrow led a fourth-quarter rally as LSU came back to defeat Auburn 22-21.

“He was a very solid quarterback the year before,” Malzahn said. “We had a very close game with him, went down to the end…I was pretty impressed then. I think they started doing things that really fit his skill set. They spread things out and gave him more control. It was really impressive to watch. Not just when we played him. As a coach, you get a chance to watch different teams against each other and we watched probably three or four games. Every game you have a wow moment. He had an unbelievable year. He’s a heck of a quarterback.”

ICYMI: Auburn's @CoachGusMalzahn gave @LanceMedow his impressions of the top 3 QBs projected to go in the #NFLDraft after he coached against all 3 in their collegiate careers pic.twitter.com/0jauQdvHjt — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) April 19, 2020

Last fall, Burrow threw for an insane 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and only six interceptions. The passing TD output is the most in a single season in FBS history.

Assuming the Cincinnati Bengals take him first overall this week, he’ll enter the league with sizable expectations. The Bengals are a franchise in need of a resurrection and fans are hoping Burrow can provide it.

[ 247Sports ]