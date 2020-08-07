SEC Reveals New Games For 2020 College Football Season

Like most FBS conferences this year, the SEC intends to move forward with its season while playing a conference-only schedule.

It was recently revealed that the SEC would start their season in late-September, with a 10-game schedule interrupted by one bye week. All SEC teams already had eight known opponents, but the two extra teams were announced today.

On Friday, the SEC revealed its new schedule for the 2020 season. Unfortunately, the SEC decided not to give us anything especially appetizing. Few if any of the newly added matchups pit Preseason Top-10 teams against each other.

Alabama got a home game against Kentucky and a road game against Missouri. LSU got a home game against Missouri and a road game against Vanderbilt.

Here is the full list of new SEC matchups:

Undoubtedly, the biggest new addition is a huge East vs. West division showdown between Texas A&M and Florida. It will be only the fourth-ever meeting between the two schools, and the third since the Aggies joined the SEC. The loser of that game can practically kiss the SEC Championship Game goodbye.

But there’s still going to be plenty of dramatic East vs. West showdowns in college football’s top conference.

Alabama vs. Georgia, Florida vs. LSU, and Auburn vs. Georgia should all be extremely exciting.

Which SEC team has the easiest schedule heading into 2020? Which one has the hardest?