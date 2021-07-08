Look: Sha’Carri Richardson Has Message For LSU

Before she became an Olympic hopeful, and unfortunately, the subject of one of the biggest sports controversies of the summer, Sha’Carri Richardson was a track star at LSU. Through everything that has happened in recent weeks, she still has serious pride in her Tigers.

After winning international gold at the 2017 Pan American Under-20 Athletics Championship in the 4×100-meter relay, she enrolled at LSU as a member of the Lady Tigers track and field team. During her freshman year in 2019, she was a national finalist in both the 60-meter and 200-meter dash at the NCAA’s indoor championships. Months later, at the NCAA outdoor championships, she won the 100-meter and was runner-up in the 200-meter, losing by .01 seconds to USC’s Anglerne Annelus. She set a pair of world records for a runner under 20 years old.

Richardson turned pro after one year at LSU, following a pretty dominant year for such a young runner. She was set to star at this year’s Olympics, and was considered a significant medal threat, before a positive test for THC caused a one-month suspension. She was not chosen to participate on Team USA’s Women’s 4×100 meter relay team either, an event that would have come after the suspension, ending her Olympic dreams for this year.

The decision to suspend her for marijuana, a non-performance enhancing drug legal in significant parts of the U.S., including Oregon, where she tested positive, has been incredibly controversial. She’s been pretty resilient through the controversy, and today, thanked LSU for all that it has done for her career.

FOREVER LSU 💜💛Without LSU my journey would have never been the same, thank y’all 💛💜!! https://t.co/kpy4gUEkHO — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) July 8, 2021

The tweet came in response to Sheila Stoutmire, a five-time All-American at LSU. Sha’Carri Richardson’s college coach, Dennis Shaver, posted a statement in support of his former runner after the suspension was announced.

Richardson is just 21, so she should have plenty of opportunities to compete at highest level going forward, but missing out on any chance to perform at the Olympics is devastating for any athlete.

