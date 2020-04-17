Shaq’s Daughter Amirah O’Neal Announces Basketball Commitment

It’s been a big week for the O’Neal family. Shaq’s son Shareef announced his commitment to LSU, and now his daughter Amirah is making her basketball commitment too.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Amirah O’Neal announced that she is heading to LSU. Amirah expressed excitement at joining the Lady Tigers and for a chance to attend college with her brother Shareef.

“I am excited to say that I have decided to commit to being a student athlete at LSU along side my brother @shareefoneal,” Amirah said. “I am Sooooo grateful to spend my next 4 years as a Tiger.”

Amirah stands 6-foot-3 and averaged 17.2 points per game at Crossroads High School in California. She’ll be a welcome addition to Nikki Fargas’ squad, and one of the tallest on the Lady Tigers too.

It didn’t take long for Shareef to take to Twitter to congratulate his sister on joining LSU too. “THE BROTHER SISTER DUO!” Shareef O’Neal wrote. “Congrats to my sister on committing to LSU”

THE BROTHER SISTER DUO! Congrats to my sister on committing to LSU💜💛 pic.twitter.com/KBoFW57gwN — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) April 16, 2020

Their father became a legend at LSU, winning National Player of the Year honors in 1991 and earning induction into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

Suffice it to say, the Shaq legacy at LSU is still going strong.

