Video: Shareef O’Neal Pokes Fun At Shaq’s Free Throw Shooting

Shaq has suffered his fair share of jokes regarding his horrendous free-throw shooting back in the day. Shaq’s son, Shareef, is the latest to poke fun at the former NBA big man.

TikTok – the popular video-sharing social media app – has become a big-time platform for athletes across the country. Shareef – along with the rest of the O’Neal family – have quickly become TikTok celebrities.

Shareef first caught the attention of social media users in a synchronized dance video with Shaq and his younger brother, Shaqir, a few weeks ago. Now, Shareef has once again gone viral due to his latest humorous video.

In the TikTok, Shareef explains that Shaq got a new boat and named it “Free Throw.” The reason for the peculiar name? Shareef answered “because he will never sink it.” This is hilarious:

Shareef clowning Shaq 😂 "My dad got a boat and named it 'free throw' … because he will never sink it." (via @SSJreef) pic.twitter.com/J6Lt3DQpD9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 12, 2020

It looks like Shareef definitely has a bit of Shaq’s humorous side in him. Fortunately, we all get the chance to witness the O’Neal family shenanigans due to various social media platforms.

With the sports world on hold, Shaq and Shareef are spending plenty of time together. But soon, both will get back to sports.

Shareef has announced he’ll transfer from UCLA to LSU – the same college Shaq played for – this off-season. That’ll certainly be an awesome site to witness.

