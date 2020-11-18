Shaq’s Son, Shareef O’Neal, Receives Good News From NCAA

Shareef O’Neal has dealt with plenty of obstacles to start his collegiate career. That being said, the former four-star recruit just received great news from the NCAA.

Back in February, Shareef announced that he was transferring to LSU, the same university his father played for back in the day. He began his career with UCLA, but a serious heart condition forced him to miss the entire 2018-19 season.

There was some uncertainty as to whether Shareef would be able to play for the Tigers this upcoming season. Usually transfers have to sit out a full season, but that isn’t the case here.

Moments ago, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein announced that Shareef was granted a waiver for eligibility this year.

Source: LSU's Shareef O'Neal has received a waiver from the NCAA and is eligible for the 20-21 season. Transfer from UCLA. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 18, 2020

Shareef averaged 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in limited action for the Bruins last season.

Despite being the son of the most dominant center in NBA history, Shareef’s playing style isn’t similar to his father’s. In fact, he’s much leaner and has the ability to stretch the floor. It’s safe to say that Shaq wasn’t a threat from outside the paint.

It’ll be hard for Shareef to match what his father accomplished at LSU. Nonetheless, it’s pretty cool to see him carry on the O’Neal legacy in Baton Rouge.