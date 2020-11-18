The Spun

Shaq’s Son, Shareef O’Neal, Receives Good News From NCAA

Shareef O'Neal goes up for a rebound during a UCLA game.LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Shareef O'Neal #22 of the UCLA Bruins battles with Hal Hughes #11 and Eli Pemberton #5 of the Hofstra Pride for a rebound in the second half of the game at Pauley Pavilion on November 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Shareef O’Neal has dealt with plenty of obstacles to start his collegiate career. That being said, the former four-star recruit just received great news from the NCAA.

Back in February, Shareef announced that he was transferring to LSU, the same university his father played for back in the day. He began his career with UCLA, but a serious heart condition forced him to miss the entire 2018-19 season.

There was some uncertainty as to whether Shareef would be able to play for the Tigers this upcoming season. Usually transfers have to sit out a full season, but that isn’t the case here.

Moments ago, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein announced that Shareef was granted a waiver for eligibility this year.

Shareef averaged 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in limited action for the Bruins last season.

Despite being the son of the most dominant center in NBA history, Shareef’s playing style isn’t similar to his father’s. In fact, he’s much leaner and has the ability to stretch the floor. It’s safe to say that Shaq wasn’t a threat from outside the paint.

It’ll be hard for Shareef to match what his father accomplished at LSU. Nonetheless, it’s pretty cool to see him carry on the O’Neal legacy in Baton Rouge.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.