Watch: LSU’s Shareef O’Neal, Son Of Shaq, Shows Off Recovery From Foot Injury

Shareef O'Neal and his father Shaq at a dinner.BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: (L-R) Shareef O'Neal and Shaquille O'Neal attend the 19th Annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 09, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Harold and Carole Pump Foundation )

Shareef O’Neal, the son of basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, has had a tough go of it during his college career. He began at UCLA, but had his 2018-19 season derailed by a heart issue that required surgery. He transferred to his father’s alma mater LSU in early 2020, but has dealt with injuries there as well.

O’Neal made 10 appearances for LSU last season, averaging 2.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in under 15 minutes per game. He missed the team’s final 12 games of the year due to a stress fracture in his foot.

He briefly returned from the injury in January, but after the Feb. 3 game against Alabama, he was shut down for the rest of the season. The Tigers would fall to top-seeded Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in March.

After the loss, O’Neal revealed the extent of his injury. Unsurprisingly, he said he was highly motivated to get back on the court for this coming 2021-22 season.

Fast forward less than two months, and he’s made some impressive progress. On Thursday, the rangy LSU forward posted two impressive dunk videos, slamming them down after bouncing the ball off the backboard to himself.

“Man I think about that surgery process every single second of the day .. everyday I wanted to hang up my ball kicks for good,” Shareef O’Neal admitted on Twitter after posting the pair of videos. “The progress I’ve made is awesome. I’m proud of myself .. everyone expects things to happen in 0.1 seconds .it don’t work like that . Get better everyday.”

It’s good to see him in good spirits and good health. Based on those videos, it looks like we’ll be seeing a lot more of him when LSU basketball season rolls back around in the fall.

It has been a big few weeks for Shaq’s family. Shaqir O’Neal, Shareef’s brother, committed to play at Texas Southern earlier this month.


