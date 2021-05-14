Watch: LSU’s Shareef O’Neal, Son Of Shaq, Shows Off Recovery From Foot Injury

Shareef O’Neal, the son of basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, has had a tough go of it during his college career. He began at UCLA, but had his 2018-19 season derailed by a heart issue that required surgery. He transferred to his father’s alma mater LSU in early 2020, but has dealt with injuries there as well.

O’Neal made 10 appearances for LSU last season, averaging 2.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in under 15 minutes per game. He missed the team’s final 12 games of the year due to a stress fracture in his foot.

He briefly returned from the injury in January, but after the Feb. 3 game against Alabama, he was shut down for the rest of the season. The Tigers would fall to top-seeded Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in March.

After the loss, O’Neal revealed the extent of his injury. Unsurprisingly, he said he was highly motivated to get back on the court for this coming 2021-22 season.

I didn’t play these last few months due to a stress fracture in my foot . I wanted to hoop so bad .. if you know me you know I hate sitting out ,I know what I gotta do this off season.. I gotta get better , I gotta stay in the gym.. ILL SEE YALL SOON. I gotta work hard as ever . — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) March 23, 2021

Fast forward less than two months, and he’s made some impressive progress. On Thursday, the rangy LSU forward posted two impressive dunk videos, slamming them down after bouncing the ball off the backboard to himself.

Should’ve dunked this harder smh pic.twitter.com/ihpxj2KGNB — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) May 14, 2021

“Man I think about that surgery process every single second of the day .. everyday I wanted to hang up my ball kicks for good,” Shareef O’Neal admitted on Twitter after posting the pair of videos. “The progress I’ve made is awesome. I’m proud of myself .. everyone expects things to happen in 0.1 seconds .it don’t work like that . Get better everyday.”

It’s good to see him in good spirits and good health. Based on those videos, it looks like we’ll be seeing a lot more of him when LSU basketball season rolls back around in the fall.

It has been a big few weeks for Shaq’s family. Shaqir O’Neal, Shareef’s brother, committed to play at Texas Southern earlier this month.