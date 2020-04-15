Shareef O’Neal Posts Message For LSU Fans

On Wednesday afternoon, the LSU Tigers basketball program officially announced the signing of one of the top transfers on the market.

Shareef O’Neal, the son of former LSU star Shaquille O’Neal, announced his plans to transfer to LSU earlier this year. The 6-foot-9 forward was a major recruit for UCLA a few years ago.

247Sports ranked him No. 41 nationally, and No. 8 among power forwards in the 2018 recruiting class. He redshirted his first college season after undergoing heart surgery in Dec. 2018.

After the news became official today, O’Neal thanked UCLA for his time with the team. He also sent a message to Tigers fans heading into the 2020-21 college basketball season.

“LSU WASSUP,” O’Neal said on the post.

O’Neal entered the transfer portal in January, after beginning his first season of play for the Bruins. He averaged 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game for the Pac-12 program.

“Real big footsteps. But I’m ready for it,” O’Neal said after his initial decision to transfer to LSU. “Great program. Louisiana is a different scene. I’ve been in LA most of my life, but I’m ready for it.”

O’Neal will likely have to sit out the upcoming season before playing for the Tigers in 2021 – unless he’s granted a waiver.