Shareef O’Neal Reveals What Number He’s Wearing At LSU

Shareef O’Neal is following in his father’s footsteps at LSU later this year. O’Neal revealed on Saturday which number he’ll be wearing for the Tigers this season.

It’s been a bumpy collegiate ride for Shareef up to this point. The 6-foot-9 forward originally committed to and played for the UCLA Bruins. But a serious heart condition temporarily ended his college basketball career.

Now, O’Neal is ready to get back on the court, but he won’t be doing so with the Bruins. He’s heading to LSU, the same university his father played for back in the day.

Shaquille wore No. 33 during his collegiate days with the Tigers. Shareef is going to don No. 32 for LSU.

I’m wearing #32 — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) September 19, 2020

It’ll be interesting to see what sort of impact Shareef can make for the Tigers in coming years. He’s not the player his father was in terms of skill-set. Shareef is much leaner and can play the stretch forward position that’s become so popular in the NBA these days.

Coming out of high school, Shareef was a near five-star prospect and one of the top-rated forwards in the nation. He didn’t get much of an opportunity to show off his talent at UCLA. His heart condition ended his UCLA career earlier than anyone could’ve predicted.

We’re certainly looking forward to Shareef getting back on the court in coming months when he suits up for the LSU Tigers.