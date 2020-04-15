Shareef O’Neal, Shaq’s Son, Has Transfer Officially Announced

Shaquille O’Neal really emerged as a basketball star in college at LSU. His son Shareef O’Neal is set to follow in his footsteps.

The 6-foot-9 forward was a major recruit a few years ago. 247Sports ranked him No. 41 nationally, and No. 8 among power forwards in the 2018 recruiting class.

O’Neal entered the transfer portal in January, after beginning his first season of play for the UCLA Bruins. He averaged 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game for the Pac-12 program. He redshirted his first college season after undergoing heart surgery in Dec. 2018.

A few weeks later, he chose a very familiar destination. Shareef O’Neal is joining the LSU Tigers, the same program that his father starred at. Today, the move becomes official.

“Real big footsteps. But I’m ready for it,” Shareef O’Neal said after the initial announcement. “Great program. Louisiana is a different scene. I’ve been in LA most of my life, but I’m ready for it.”

At LSU, Shaq was a two-time All-American, national player of the year in 1991, and the No. 1 overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft. He went on to win four NBA Titles, three NBA Finals MVP awards, and one regular season MVP Award.

Obviously it would be unfair to place the same expectations on his son. LSU has been a very successful program in recent years under Will Wade, and seeing another O’Neal in purple and gold will be very cool.

