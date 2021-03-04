Specific Accusations Have Surfaced From Les Miles’ Time At LSU

Late last month, an internal investigation was launched into LSU‘s handling of sexual harassment against former head coach Les Miles.

According to a report by The Advocate, Miles reached a settlement with a former Tigers student intern. The female intern accused the then-head football coach of harassment.

Details surrounding the alleged misconduct remained vague. That is, until Thursday afternoon when USA Today revealed the alleged details dug up by the internal review into Miles’ conduct.

According to the report from USA Today, multiple students accused Miles of misconduct.

Here’s more from the USA Today:

“Les Miles was accused of texting female students, taking them to his condo alone, making them feel uncomfortable and, on at least one occasion, kissing a student and suggesting they go to a hotel after telling her he could help her career.”

Following the internal investigation, LSU allegedly ordered Miles to stop hiring student employees to babysit. The school also forced him to cease being alone with them, and attend eight, one-hour sessions with an attorney and pay for it out of his own pocket.

Despite the allegations, LSU awarded Miles a two-year contract extension in 2013. He remained the football team’s head coach until 2016.

Miles is the head coach of the Kansas football program – a job he’s been in since Nov. 2018. He has a 3-18 record, and was winless during the 2020 season.