Sporting News Analyst Releases LSU-Clemson Score Pick

The national championship game between LSU and Clemson is less than a week away. One team will walk away 15-0 and on top of the college football world.

Clemson is looking for back-to-back titles and the program’s third national championship in four seasons. With a win, Dabo Swinney likely vaults himself into the pantheon of all-time great college football coaches.

As for LSU, the Tigers have been riding a dream season from Joe Burrow and a coach (Ed Orgeron) in his dream role all year. They’ve taken down Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Oklahoma thus far and Clemson would be one more big feather in their cap.

Sporting News has release its staff picks for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. All four writers like LSU.

Bill Bender, Sporting News’ national college football writer, is picking the Bayou Bengals to win 38-31.

“I thought last year’s quarterback matchup between Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence would make for the best national title game ever — I was a year off. This year, we get the next two No. 1 picks in the NFL Draft in Lawrence and SN Player of the Year Joe Burrow, and they will put on a show that resembles the first two Playoff shootouts between Alabama and Clemson. Don’t underestimate Clemson in this spot: They’re good enough to win. But in the end, Burrow leads the late-game heroics in a game that picks up scoring in the second half. LSU and Burrow go down in history as one of the greatest SEC teams of all time. Lawrence and Clemson will have to wait until the next run.”

You can view the rest of Sporting News’ staff picks here.

As for The Spun’s in-house picks for bowl season, five of our nine staff members correctly predicted this LSU-Clemson matchup. Four of those five like Dabo’s team to take down Coach O.

The national championship game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET Monday night on ESPN.