Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Locker Room Video

Olivia Dunne/Instagram.

Olivia Dunne had a couple of viral TikToks this week.

The LSU Tigers gymnast went viral on social media for her locker room video.

Dunne performed in the locker room in a video with the caption, "when he asks for a 5'6 blonde d1 gymnast."

The video has gone viral.

Fans have taken to the comment section to react to what Dunne shared on social media.

"Can I have a 5’6 blonde d1 gymnast please," one fan wrote.

"I’m as gifted as obj at sports so u tryna link?" another fan wondered.

"How did you know???" another fan wondered on social media this week.

"Holy moly 😍," another fan added on social media.

Dunne and LSU, meanwhile, are currently getting ready for the start of the 2022-23 gymnastics season.