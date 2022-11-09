Sports World Reacts To Controversial Olivia Dunne Story

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Olivia Dunne attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, a columnist for the New York Times put together a controversial article on LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne.

The column from the New York Times was titled, "New Endorsements for College Athletes Resurface an Old Concern: Sex Sells."

Kurt Streeter's column states that there are some concerns about NIL negatively impacting the women who fought for equity.

Most people on Twitter are defending Dunne, saying she's in the right for maximizing her NIL value.

Stanford women's basketball coach Tara VanDerveer agrees with the idea that student-athletes like Dunne are setting back women's sports. She made some strong comments about this subject.

"I guess sometimes we have this swinging pendulum, where we maybe take two steps forward, and then we take a step back," VanDerveer said. "We're fighting for all the opportunities to compete, to play, to have resources, to have facilities, to have coaches, and all the things that go with Olympic-caliber athletics. This is a step back."

Once again, that led to more pushback from sports fans.

"I want to be a step back for men for 2 million a year," one person commented.

Another person replied, "Who would've thought, jealousy in the woman’s NIL game."

Dunne is reportedly earning $2 million per year from sponsors. She has over 6.2 million followers on TikTok.

Regardless of what others may think, it's tough to blame Dunne for taking advantage of great opportunities she has created for herself.