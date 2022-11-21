Sports World Reacts To Livvy Dunne Locker Room Video

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne appears to have moved on from the criticism following the New York Times feature on Name, Image and Likeness in college sports.

Dunne, one of the most-followed athletes in college sports, was a central figure in the New York Times piece, with some questioning if her rise to fame was good for women's sports. The LSU Tigers gymnast has millions of followers across platforms and has landed some big brand deals.

But while there was a lot of talk surrounding the piece, Dunne hasn't stopped posting to social media.

In fact, one of her recent locker room videos went viral.

"Can i get a geaux tigahs?!" she wrote.

Many of Dunne's fans took to social media to respond to the video.

"Livvy we should go to prom together," one fan wrote.

"how about roll tide? go bama," another fan added.

"Geaux Livvy," another fan added.

"Purple and Gold RULE," one fan added.

Livvy Dunne clearly has millions of fans across her social media platforms. A critical piece from the New York Times isn't going to change any of that.