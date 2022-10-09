Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Leotard Photos

Olivia Dunne is ready for the 2022-23 gymnastics season.

The LSU Tigers gymnast, who has millions of followers across social media, shared some photos of herself in a game-day leotard on Instagram this week.

Unsurprisingly, the photos have gone viral.

Dunne shared the photos on Instagram, with herself in the purple and gold gymnastics outfit.

"purple reign ♕," she wrote.

Dunne, who's one of the most-followed athletes in all of college sports, has plenty of major fans.

"the queen has taken her throne!😍," one fan wrote.

"Yeah these are INSANE," another fan wrote.

"LIVVY!!!!!!!😍," another fan added.

"please go to homecoming with me," another fan joked.

Dunne has benefited tremendously from college sports' Name, Image and Likeness rules.

The collegiate gymnast has landed some big-time deals with several notable companies.

Her social media presence continues to be on display.