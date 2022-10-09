Skip to main content
Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Leotard Photos

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne

Instagram.

Olivia Dunne is ready for the 2022-23 gymnastics season.

The LSU Tigers gymnast, who has millions of followers across social media, shared some photos of herself in a game-day leotard on Instagram this week.

Unsurprisingly, the photos have gone viral.

Dunne shared the photos on Instagram, with herself in the purple and gold gymnastics outfit.

"purple reign ♕," she wrote.

Dunne, who's one of the most-followed athletes in all of college sports, has plenty of major fans.

"the queen has taken her throne!😍," one fan wrote.

"Yeah these are INSANE," another fan wrote.

"LIVVY!!!!!!!😍," another fan added.

"please go to homecoming with me," another fan joked.

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne on the floor for a gymnastics routine.

Dunne has benefited tremendously from college sports' Name, Image and Likeness rules.

The collegiate gymnast has landed some big-time deals with several notable companies.

Her social media presence continues to be on display.