Star FCS Linebacker Jabril Cox Announces Transfer Destination

One month ago, North Dakota State linebacker Jabril Cox announced his plans to transfer to the FBS level for the 2020 season.

On March 2, Cox took to social media announcing one of his goals was to play in the FBS before his football career came to a close. Well, he took a major step towards that goal on Thursday afternoon.

Cox announced his commitment to LSU in a photo he posted to Twitter. The Tigers signed 22 recruits during the 2020 cycle, leaving three spots left open for transfers.

Now the Tigers have just two spots remaining after landing the top grad transfer. Cox joins a defense led by new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, whom he faced as the FCS level.

Here’s the announcement from Cox.

“What’s better than to come from North Dakota State to LSU,” Cox said via 247Sports. “Just a program that will help me succeed as an athlete and to better myself as a player as I try to make it to the next level.

Cox is a two-time All-American at the FCS level. He finishes his career at NDSU with over 250 tackles, 14.0 sacks, 32.0 tackles for loss, and six interceptions in 45 games.

Head coach Ed Orgeron and the Tigers just keep winning.