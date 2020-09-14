Star LSU DL Who Opted Out Changes Mind On 2020 Season

Back in August, LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. opted out of the 2020 college football season out of concerns over COVID-19.

But after taking some time to think about it, Farrell appears ready to give playing this year another shot. According to Brody Miller of The Athletic, Farrell is back at the LSU facilities today. Per the report, he plans on opting back in to the 2020 season.

Farrell opted out in August after his grandmother was hospitalized by COVID-19. The Lafayette Daily Advocate reported that his family was hit hard by the virus, and he planned to come back next year.

LSU will be happy to have him back though. In 2019 Farrell played in all 15 games and was a solid contributor. He recorded 46 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, four QB hurries times and a forced fumble.

News: #LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell is back at the LSU facilities today and plans on opting back in for the 2020 season. Farrell opted out Aug. 8 for COVID-19 reasons, as his grandmother was hospitalized. Now, LSU gets one of its best interior linemen back. — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) September 14, 2020

LSU have been crushed by player departures this year. The team Ed Orgeron is expected to deploy later this month will be practically unrecognizable from the one that went 15-0 and won the national title last year.

Neil Farrell Jr. can’t make up for all of the lost talent LSU’s suffered this year, but it’s a start.

What will the LSU football team look like this year?

LSU opens up its season on September 26 at home against SEC West rival Mississippi State. The game will be played at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.