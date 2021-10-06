State Trooper On Leave For Alleged Behavior With College Football Band

A Louisiana state trooper has been placed on leave and is being investigated due to allegations of misconduct with a female member of the LSU band.

Chris Nakamoto of WBRZ News was to first to report the complaints about the Louisiana state trooper’s alleged misconduct. The state trooper was reportedly in a hotel room with multiple band members for LSU’s road trip against Mississippi State last month. Additionally, the complaints claim that the state trooper drank with at least one band member and showed inappropriate behavior.

WBRZ News is reporting that a Title IX investigation is underway because of this incident. Colonel Lamar Davis, the Louisiana State Police Superintendent, issued a statement on this situation.

“Upon learning of the allegations, our agency took immediate action to begin the investigatory process and ensure that both the complainant and our employee were notified of the steps being taken,” Davis said. “As the investigation progresses, we will ensure all circumstances of the alleged incident are investigated thoroughly and fairly while remaining committed to our citizens and agency personnel with transparency and professionalism.”

@ChrisNakamoto : State trooper on leave, LSU opens Title IX investigation after complaints of trooper partying, having inappropriate behavior with band members after away football game BREAKING: https://t.co/N0XtUvQCAG pic.twitter.com/5nrUQYtXIy — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) October 6, 2021

LSU has also commented on these concerning allegations.

“We’re aware of an incident that occurred, proper protocol was followed in reporting to the Office of Civil Rights & Title IX, and the Title IX process is currently being carried out,” LSU said in a statement.

An update on this investigation should be available at a later date.