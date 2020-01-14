Stephen A. Smith Reacts To LSU’s Win vs. Clemson

As impressive a resume as LSU compiled going into last night’s national championship game, there were still some pundits who felt the Tigers would lose to Clemson. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith was one of them.

On “First Take” yesterday, Stephen A. was the last person to reveal his title game prediction. His co-host, Max Kellerman, picked Clemson, while ESPN colleagues Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears unsurprisingly chose LSU. Both Clark and Spears played for the Tigers.

When it came time for Stephen A. to make his pick, ESPN played a video of Dabo Swinney trying to persuade him to pick Clemson. The strategy worked, as Smith went with the defending champs.

This morning though, he had to “eat his crow” about his failed prediction.

It very rarely happens, but I've been silenced, DAMNIT! 🙄No way around it (Haaaaa!) pic.twitter.com/jOcIjhIToE — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 14, 2020

It’s okay, Stephen A., you weren’t alone in getting that game wrong. There were plenty of other people who put their faith in Clemson, banking on the program’s big-game experience and championship pedigree.

In the end, that wasn’t enough to overcome Joe Burrow and his bevy of talented playmakers. Add in the fact that Trevor Lawrence didn’t seem to be fully comfortable for much of the night, and you have a recipe for LSU’s first national title in 12 years.