Steve Ensminger’s Son Lands New Coaching Job

It’s been a bittersweet last couple of months for the family of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger. While the LSU-loving family got to taste the victory of a national title, the tragic death of Steve Jr.’s wife Carley McCord was a massive blow.

After months of mourning and several years out of football, Ensminger Jr. appears ready to get back into the game. According to Tiger Details, Steve Ensminger Jr. is set to join Assumption High School as quarterbacks coach.

Ensminger explained that his desire to return to coaching was inspired by his late wife, who encouraged him to pursue his passion. His last coaching job came as an assistant coach at Patterson High School in 2012. He said that he now plans to “take her advice” and do what he loves.

Carley McCord lost her life in a plane crash just days before LSU’s Peach Bowl game against Oklahoma. The elder Ensminger’s offense responded to the tragedy with a historic day, scoring 49 points in the first half en route to a 63-28 win, in what was clearly an emotional event for everyone involved.

An emotional moment between Steve Ensminger and his son 🙏 pic.twitter.com/q9m1WlhWtV — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 14, 2020

“When I got out of coaching after college and got on at CF Industries, I always stayed close to the game,” he said. “Coaching was my passion. My wife, Carley, she always wanted me to get back into coaching and to do something that I loved to do because she did what she loved to do. I figured I’m going to finally do it. I’m going to take her advice and do what I love to do.”

Ensminger Jr. started his college athletic career as quarterback at Auburn, but later transferred to Louisiana Tech. After graduating in 2010, he tried his hand at sales first before two years of coaching.

Good luck in the new gig, Steve!

