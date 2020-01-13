Steve Spurrier Reveals Who He’s Rooting For In LSU-Clemson

Predictions are flying in for tonight’s College Football Playoff National Championship.

Some are rolling with the LSU Tigers, led by Heisman winner Joe Burrow. But many are favoring Clemson and Trevor Lawrence given the Tigers’ championship experience.

The predictions are a near 50-50 split between Clemson and LSU. If that’s any indication of how close tonight’s contest will be, college football fans are in for a treat.

Former college football head coach Steve Spurrier won’t be making a prediction for tonight’s title game. But he will be rooting for one specific team.

Spurrier will be rooting on the LSU Tigers on Monday night. The reason? The SEC support runs strong.

“I’ll tell you what, I’m really looking forward to watching,” Spurrier said, via Saturday Down South. “These are two teams that know how to win obviously — both are 14-0. One is going to be 15-0, Clemson possibly again. … As an SEC guy, I have to sort of pull for LSU. Joe Burrow — I got to know him a little bit during high school when he came up there. He’s a wonderful young man and has a good family … It’s really going to be an interesting game to watch.”

The in-conference SEC support is unlike any other college football conference’s fans. Spurrier is pulling for LSU on Monday night.

The National Championship Game between the Clemson Tigers and LSU Tigers kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the call.