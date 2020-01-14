Joe Burrow had a turbulent collegiate career which began with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Years later, the LSU QB is a national champion.

Burrow built relationships with plenty of players and coaches during his time with Ohio State and LSU.

During his time with the Buckeyes, Burrow and Tate Martell were teammates. The two clearly built a friendship as Martell posted a heartfelt message for Burrow after LSU’s title win Monday night.

“Playing with Joe, watching how Joe worked, knowing the person Joe is,” Martell said on Twitter. “HE EARNED EVERYTHING THAT CAME TO HIM THIS SEASON! CONGRATS BROTHA!”

Seeing the relationships built between collegiate athletes is truly a special sight.

Burrow’s had such a drastic impact on the college football world, due to both his on and off the field contributions. The LSU QB will be remembered for a long time.

Now, Burrow will start his preparation for the 2020 NFL Draft. It’s highly likely the LSU QB will be picked No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Burrow was must-watch television all-season long. It’s expected to be much of the same in the NFL.

Martell will certainly be watching as the dual-threat QB clearly has great respect for his former teammate.