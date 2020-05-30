This week, Texas governor Greg Abbott had an important announcement regarding fan attendance at professional sporting events. On Friday night, he made headlines for an entirely different reason.

Abbott shared a story about Texas A&M opening its campus for the fall semester. Most of the replies were positive, meanwhile an LSU fan replied “Bring it on Governor. LSU football is going to put it on the Aggies again.”

Clearly, Gov. Abbott wanted to have fun with this fan who commented on his Twitter post. Instead of ignoring the initial reply, he decided to make a bold prediction for the upcoming college football season.

“You heard it here first,” Abbott wrote on Twitter. “BOTH the Texas Aggies AND the Texas Longhorns will beat LSU this season.”

AND the Texas Longhorns will beat LSU this season. @AggieFootball @TexasFootball #GigEm #HookEm https://t.co/x4r1DJQIvk — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 30, 2020

Last season, the Tigers defeated both teams from the Lone Star State.

Despite facing a hostile environment early in the season, LSU defeated Texas in large part because of Joe Burrow’s late-game heroics. As for the matchup with Texas A&M, it was simply a blowout.

This year should be vastly different for LSU. Even though it has plenty of talent returning from its championship roster, the offense will have to replace Joe Burrow, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Justin Jefferson and Thaddeus Moss.

Both the Aggies and Longhorns are bringing back their quarterbacks from the 2019 season. Texas should have a prolific offense with Sam Ehlinger still at the helm, whereas Texas A&M is looking to take that next step with Kellen Mond.

Do you think Gov. Abbott’s prediction will come true this fall?