Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Announces NFL Draft Decision

Since the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL Draft is today, there are a bunch of players around the country faced with a tough decision to either remain in school or go pro. This includes LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss, who is coming off an incredible two-game stretch.

It’s easy to be overshadowed at LSU due to the team’s abundance of weapons on offense. However, Moss did an excellent job playing his best football when it mattered most.

Moss was incredible during the College Football Playoff, totaling nine receptions for 135 yards and three touchdowns. His performance in the national championship game is a major reason why LSU knocked off Clemson.

Although it can be argued that Moss still has some areas of his game that need work, the junior tight end is ready for the next chapter of his career.

On Friday afternoon, Moss announced that he’ll forgo his senior season and declare for the NFL Draft.

“After much prayer, council and thought I have decided to forgo the remaining year of eligibility I have at LSU to enter the 2020 NFL Draft” Moss said in his official statement. “I have loved being a part of something as legendary as this 2019-2020 football team. I believe that God is presenting me with an alternative path.”

Here’s the full statement from Moss, via his Twitter account:

Moss certainly has the right bloodlines when it comes to being an NFL player. His father, Randy Moss, had a Hall of Fame career at the professional level.

Earlier in the season, there wasn’t much draft buzz surrounding Moss. The way he finished this season may have boosted his stock tremendously.

We’ll see if Moss can follow in his father’s footsteps and have a long career in the NFL.