Randy Moss’ Son, Thaddeus, Has Postgame Message For Oklahoma

LSU put on an offensive clinic en route to a dominant win over Oklahoma in its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup. Following the win, tight end Thaddeus Moss had a harsh message for his opponent.

The son of former All-Pro wideout Randy Moss had a strong showing on Saturday, finishing with four receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown.

It’s still incredible to think that LSU scored 63 points in a postseason game, but the result apparently doesn’t surprise Moss at all.

During his postgame media session, Moss revealed that LSU’s offense knew it’d be able to score an abundance of points against Oklahoma because it’s defense wasn’t as good as advertised.

“They were not one of the best defenses we’ve played at all. If I were to rank them, they were probably about fifth,” Moss said. “They did a lot of talking out there on the field, but they didn’t play like it. We said that beforehand that we already knew this wasn’t going to be one of the best defenses we’ve played and if we went out there and played to our level of football, we would hang 60 or 70 on them.”

Here’s video of his postgame message:

"They did a lot of talking out there on the field, but they didn't play like it."#LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss says Oklahoma might have been the fifth best defense the Tigers have played this season. pic.twitter.com/Q8gEtl0acY — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 29, 2019

It’s hard to argue against Moss, especially after watching LSU dismantle Oklahoma from start to finish.

The Tigers still have work left to be done as they’re one win away from a national championship.

LSU will play either Clemson or Ohio State in the national title game.