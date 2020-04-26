Thaddeus Moss Sends Simple Message After Going Undrafted

On Saturday afternoon, the 2020 NFL draft officially came to a close. After seven rounds of the 2020 NFL draft and over 250 draft picks going off the board, a few of the biggest names in college football were not called.

Perhaps the biggest name on the list was former LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss, the son of former NFL star wide receiver Randy Moss. After ending the 2019 season on a hot streak, Moss projected as a Day 2 or early Day 3 pick.

However, he suffered a Jones fracture in his foot late in the season. The injury kept him from competing at the NFL Combine two months before the draft.

Although he racked up nine receptions for 135 yards and three touchdowns in the College Football Playoff, no team pulled the trigger on drafting him. Well, he didn’t have to wait long after the draft to find his new home.

The former LSU standout signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Washington Redskins. After signing the deal, he had a simple message.

“HTTR,” was all he had to say.

HTTR — Thaddeus Moss (@Thaddeusmoss) April 25, 2020

Moss is undersized for a tight end, but rarely drops the football. In fact, during the 2019 season he didn’t drop a single pass.

Now he’ll take his talents to Washington.