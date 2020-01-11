Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, On Clemson D: Nobody Stands Out

In just over 48 hours the Clemson Tigers will take the field against the LSU Tigers with the chance to win baack-to-back national titles.

Before the game kicks off, LSU and Clemson players took the stage for media days. One LSU player in particular made a very bold statement about the Clemson defense.

Tight end Thaddeus Moss, the son of former NFL star Randy Moss, gave Dabo Swinney and company some more bulletin board material.

“They play hard, I guess. They don’t have anybody on film that really stands out. Maybe 1 player, maybe 2 players that catch your eye,” he said via Clemson reporter Anna Hickey.

It’s a bold message from the tight end, but the Moss family has knack for this kind of trash talk. He also has a point, no one has been able to slow down the LSU offense this season – even some of the SEC’s elite defenses.

LSU enters the College Football Playoff national title game as the favorite. In fact, nearly 90-percent of the money flowing into Las Vegas is on LSU.

The Tigers opened as a 3.5-point favorite, but now sit as 6-point favorites heading into Monday night’s game.

LSU and Clemson kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday night.