Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Signs Undrafted Free Agent Deal

After seven rounds of the 2020 NFL draft and over 250 draft picks going off the board, a few of the biggest names in college football were not called.

That list includes former LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss, the son of former NFL star wide receiver Randy Moss. After ending the 2019 season on a hot streak, Moss suffered a Jones fracture in his foot.

The injury kept him from competing at the NFL Combine two months before the draft. Without the ability to showcase his skills in front of scouts and coaches, Moss slid in the draft.

Although he racked up nine receptions for 135 yards and three touchdowns in the College Football Playoff, no team pulled the trigger on drafting him. Well, he didn’t have to wait long after the draft to find his new home.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Moss is signing a deal with the Washington Redskins.

LSU TE Thaddeus Moss, Randy Moss’ son and an undrafted free agent, plans to sign with the Washington Redskins, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2020

After undergoing surgery, Moss was expected to recover in 6-8 weeks. That means he’ll be just fine by the time the Redskins open training camp later this summer.

Moss is undersized for a tight end, but rarely drops the football. In fact, during the 2019 season he didn’t drop a single pass.

Now he’ll take his talents to Washington.