The Betting Line For LSU vs. Oklahoma Has Shifted

Seemingly no one is giving Oklahoma a shot to beat LSU, the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. In fact, the Sooners’ odds in Vegas keep getting worse.

Entering today, LSU was already favored over OU by 13 points. Now, the betting line for the game has increased.

The Tigers are now 14-point favorites at most sportsbooks.

LSU now a 14-point favorite over Oklahoma.

Line climbed from -13 to -14 today at the majority of sportsbooks. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) December 17, 2019

Given how dominant LSU has looked for much of this season, it isn’t a surprise that the oddsmakers are calling for a blowout. In fact, Oklahoma definitely seems like the forgotten team in this year’s playoff.

Part of it is because LSU, Ohio State and Clemson are 13-0, while Oklahoma has a loss on its resume. Also, many experts are skeptical of the Sooners in the CFP, considering the fact they are 0-3 in their previous semifinal games.

There’s nothing Oklahoma can do about the public’s perception of them in the next 10 days. They can only change people’s minds by putting on a good showing on the field against the Tigers.

LSU and Oklahoma will kick off in the Peach Bowl at 4 p.m. ET on December 28. ESPN will broadcast the action.