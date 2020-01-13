There are only a few hours remaining before the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Clemson and LSU. For the bettors out there, that means there is still time to pick a winner in the final college football game of the season.

According to David Payne Purdum of ESPN Chalk, the final betting line for the game is now out. The line currently has LSU as a 5-point favorite over the defending national champions. The over/under is 67.5 points.

Purdum noted that the line has fallen from between 6 and 6.5 points due to an abundance of money wagered. The over/under has also dropped recently after reaching a high point of 71.5 points.

Lastly, the majority of both the spread and the money line has gone in LSU’s favor.

Consensus line: Clemson vs. LSU (-5, 67.5) • Line reached as high as LSU -6/6.5, but has been coming down in recent days. • The total peaked at 71.5, before dipping in recent days. • Bulk of $ remains on LSU. 72.3% of the point-spread money is on LSU at Caesars Sportsbook. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) January 13, 2020

The overwhelming love from bettors towards LSU should come as little surprise. They have arguably the most impressive resume of almost any team to ever compete in the College Football Playoff.

LSU boasts four wins over top 10 teams in the regular season, including Alabama, Texas, Florida, and Auburn. They got two more over Georgia and Oklahoma in the SEC Championship Game and the Peach Bowl respectively.

To top it all off, LSU has a Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback in Joe Burrow.

It will be an exciting game to be sure.