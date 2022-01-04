There’s 1 College Football Bowl Game Tonight – Here’s The Schedule

This bowl season is just about over, but there is an intriguing matchup on tap for this Tuesday night.

College football fans will be able to watch LSU and Kansas State square off in the TaxAct Texas Bowl tonight. It should be an exciting game between a pair of Power Five programs.

LSU may have more overall talent on its roster than Kansas State, but there are legitimate concerns at quarterback. With Max Johnson now at Texas A&M, the Tigers reportedly don’t have a scholarship quarterback eligible for tonight’s game.

Myles Brennan will return to LSU for the 2022 season, but he will not play this Tuesday against Kansas State.

Even though LSU doesn’t have a proven option at quarterback for the Texas Bowl, ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Tigers a 54.2 percent chance to win the game.

Preview: Tigers Set To Face Kansas State in Primetime Texas Bowl 🔗 https://t.co/akDefEAXuR pic.twitter.com/M6KKbTHJyT — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 3, 2022

If Kansas State is going to come out on top tonight, it’ll need star running back Deuce Vaughn to carry the ground game. He finished the regular season with 1,258 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Wildcats will also need a strong performance from dual-threat quarterback Skylar Thompson in his final collegiate game.

Kickoff for the Texas Bowl is at 9 p.m. ET. This game will air on ESPN.