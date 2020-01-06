The Spun

Ticket Expert Makes Prediction For LSU vs. Clemson Crowd

A closeup of LSU's mascot.NEW ORLEANS - JANUARY 07: The Louisiana State University Tigers mascot "Mike the Tiger" performs before the AllState BCS National Championship against the Ohio State Buckeyes on January 7, 2008 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game is set to be held at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans next week. LSU will be taking on defending national champion Clemson, and may already have a big advantage.

The Superdome is only 80 miles away from LSU – well within travel distance of any LSU fan who can get their hands on a ticket. Judging by the ticket sales, it looks like an absolute ton of them have.

In an interview with KALB, Vivid Seats representative Andrew Gretchko revealed that LSU fans make up a big majority of fans expected to attend. Specifically, Vivid Seats’ Fan Forecast projects that 62-percent of fans at the stadium will be cheering for LSU.

Via KALB:

“With the game taking place right in LSU’s backyard, we’re expecting a home atmosphere for the Tigers,” Gretchko said. “Our Fan Forecast currently points to 62% of the Superdome cheering for LSU, leaving just 38% for the defending champs.”

As for the price of getting into the Superdome, the least expensive tickets are currently going for over $900.

That’s less than half of what fans paid for the Georgia-Alabama game in Atlanta back in 2017 – an average of $2,149.

But the “home-field” advantage didn’t give the Bulldogs enough to overcome the Crimson Tide last year.

Will the advantage in fan presence be a boon for LSU?

You can view Vivid Seats’ full ticket forecast here.


