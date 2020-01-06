The College Football Playoff National Championship Game is set to be held at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans next week. LSU will be taking on defending national champion Clemson, and may already have a big advantage.

The Superdome is only 80 miles away from LSU – well within travel distance of any LSU fan who can get their hands on a ticket. Judging by the ticket sales, it looks like an absolute ton of them have.

In an interview with KALB, Vivid Seats representative Andrew Gretchko revealed that LSU fans make up a big majority of fans expected to attend. Specifically, Vivid Seats’ Fan Forecast projects that 62-percent of fans at the stadium will be cheering for LSU.

Via KALB:

“With the game taking place right in LSU’s backyard, we’re expecting a home atmosphere for the Tigers,” Gretchko said. “Our Fan Forecast currently points to 62% of the Superdome cheering for LSU, leaving just 38% for the defending champs.”

As for the price of getting into the Superdome, the least expensive tickets are currently going for over $900.

That’s less than half of what fans paid for the Georgia-Alabama game in Atlanta back in 2017 – an average of $2,149.

But the “home-field” advantage didn’t give the Bulldogs enough to overcome the Crimson Tide last year.

Will the advantage in fan presence be a boon for LSU?

You can view Vivid Seats’ full ticket forecast here.