Todd McShay Compares LSU’s Joe Burrow To NFL Quarterback

At this point it’s hard to argue against Joe Burrow being the best quarterback for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Heisman Trophy winner has put together a season for the ages.

While the current focus for Burrow has to be his matchup against Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff, he’ll eventually have to look ahead toward the draft.

Since quarterback is by far the most important position in the NFL, it’s highly likely that Burrow will be selected inside the top five. ESPN analyst Todd McShay believes the Heisman winner will be taken first by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Burrow might not considered a generational talent at quarterback by some analysts, but McShay believes he is awfully similar to Carson Wentz.

“I talked to scouts that say he’s Andy Dalton and that’s all he will be,” McShay said. “I see more of Carson Wentz. I see a guy who plays the quarterback position like a linebacker, attacks it.”

McShay also raved about Burrow’s presence in the pocket.

What makes this pro comparison from McShay so interesting is that coming into this year he gave Burrow a fourth-round grade. He’s clearly seen enough from the LSU signal-caller to make him the top pick in his latest mock draft.

Burrow won’t be the only quarterback that could be taken early in the first round. Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa are considered star prospects as well.

We’ll get a better understanding of what scouts think about Burrow and other quarterback prospects after the NFL Combine.