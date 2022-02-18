Todd McShay: There Will Be “A Lot Of Debates” About 1 Player In Draft

Every year there’s at least one NFL draft prospect who triggers all kinds of debates. ESPN’s Todd McShay is starting that conversation early on one particular player.

During a recent preview of the 2022 NFL Draft, McShay asserted that LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will spark “a lot of debates” in war rooms. McShay said that Stingley’s health may be a concern but that his talent should push him over the top.

“If you go back to 2019 and study his tape,” McShay said, via ESPN. “He might have the highest grade of any player in this draft, that’s how good he was. A shut down cover corner, 6 interceptions as a freshman that year. But the last 2 years they fell apart at LSU, he had some injuries, only played in 10 games, so there’s a lot of debates in war rooms throughout the NFL right now, where does Stingley belong. But I think if he turns it back on, he could be the best cornerback in this draft when it’s all said and done.”

McShay also appears to believe that the debate will lead to a noticeable drop in his draft position. He has the New York Jets taking Stingley No. 10 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 NFL Mock 2.0 is live! Have at it… https://t.co/Dq0hchOSiD — Todd McShay (@McShay13) February 16, 2022

As a freshman at LSU, Derek Stingley Jr. was a key defensive player for the Tigers’ 15-0 national championship team. He had six interceptions 38 tackles and 15 passes defended, earning First-Team All-SEC honors for his efforts.

Stingley continued to show an upwards trajectory during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He earned First-Team All-SEC honors once again.

But in 2021, his prospects took a massive hit as injuries limited him to just three games.

No matter which team takes him, Stingley is bound to trigger debates among the fans before he even plays a down.