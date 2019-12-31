Coach O Says He Gets ‘Sick To His Stomach’ Watching Clemson RB Travis Etienne

LSU football does a very good job of locking down its home state, especially as of late under Ed Orgeron. One of the few superstars to get away will be lining up on the opposite side of the ball during the national championship: running back Travis Etienne.

The Jennings native was a four-star member of the 2017 class. 247Sports ranked him No. 15 among running backs in the class.

He committed to Dabo Swinney and Clemson on Jan. 26, 2017, just before National Signing Day. The next day, per his 247 timeline, he visited LSU. Coach O couldn’t sway him to stay close to home, and he signed with Swinney’s Tigers.

It was evident pretty quickly that Clemson got a special one from LSU’s backyard.

Etienne split time as a true freshman, averaged 7.2 yards per carry, and going for 766 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

Over the last two seasons, Etienne has been one of the best lead backs ion all of college football. In 2018, he rushed for 1,658 yards and 24 touchdowns, averaging 8.1 yards per carry. This season, he was a bit more well-rounded, rushing for 1,536 yards (8 per carry), but becoming a bigger focus in the passing game, jumping from 12 catches for 78 yards and two scores in 2018 to 32/396/4 in 2019.

LSU isn’t hurting, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire emerging as one of college football’s best backs this season, along with a Heisman winning quarterback and an historic offense. Etienne might be the best in the country, and should be a gamechanger in the NFL early on, though.

In discussing his upcoming opponent, Coach O admits that he gets “sick to his stomach” watching Etienne dominate for a team other than LSU.

From The State:

“All the time. I wonder how it is,” Orgeron said Tuesday. “I know how it happened. And every time I watch Clemson play or every time I see him having success I’m sick to my stomach. Obviously we like our running backs and we have great running backs here, but we wanted Travis Etienne at the end, but it was too little too late.”

Orgeron’s Tigers have the unenviable task of trying to slow Travis Etienne down with a national championship on the line on Jan. 13.

