Fan Ranking Names The “Loudest” Stadiums In College Football

Homefield and home crowd advantage is massive in college football. There are some stadiums that are better than others at providing both.

If you’re a college football fan who has been on Twitter recently, you’ve probably run across the “Big Game Boomer” account. It is run by a self-described “college football junkie” who specializes in riling up the masses with different rankings lists.

Today, the list of choice was a ranking of the “loudest” stadiums in college football. Keep in mind, this isn’t based on any scientific metrics, just observation, reputation and experience.

According to this list, LSU’s “Death Valley” is the loudest facility in America, followed by Beaver Stadium (Penn State) and Autzen Stadium (Oregon). Poor Pitt is in dead last among Power 5 schools, trailing even Vanderbilt and Kansas.

The full list of all 65 Power 5 programs can be seen below.

Loudest College Football Stadium Rankings Entering The 2021 Season pic.twitter.com/E2nJERmm6q — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) May 16, 2021

Surely, there will be no complaining about this list, as all fans will agree on it being in the correct order. Seriously though, this is a pretty solid set of rankings.

It should be noted that 247Sports also recently named LSU the best environment in college football. Where would you put Tiger Stadium if you were making your own list?