Two Former LSU Students Accuse Derrius Guice Of Rape

Nearly two weeks ago, a report revealed police arrested Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice on domestic violence charges.

Less than an hour after that report emerged, the team made a decision on Guice’s future with the organization. Washington announced it released the former LSU star following his arrest.

Details regarding his arrest remained mum at the time. However, over the past two weeks, more information has come to light. Guice allegedly strangled a women with his hands until she was unconscious.

As if those allegations aren’t bad enough, two former LSU students came forward with allegations of rape against Guice.

According to a report from the USA Today, the two students alleged Guice raped them when he was a freshman at the school in 2016. Despite the allegations, the report says the school never investigated the alleged incidents.

From the report:

Both women told USA TODAY that Guice assaulted them in their own apartments after nights of heavy drinking. One woman said Guice showed up uninvited to a party she was hosting, then entered her bedroom while she was sleeping and raped her. The other woman, the tennis player, said Guice raped her when she allowed him into her home after meeting him for the first time at a bar.

LSU reportedly has a record of the alleged assaults, but no record of Guice’s name in association with the allegations.

The former boyfriend – a former LSU football player – of one of the women also spoke with USA Today and suggested head coach Ed Orgeron knew of the allegations. “(Orgeron) said, ‘Everybody’s girlfriend sleeps with other people,’” the former player told USA TODAY.

LSU did not respond to a request for comment from USA Today.