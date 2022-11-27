Upset Alert: Potential College Football Playoff Team Trails In Second Half

COLLEGE STATION, TX - NOVEMBER 26: Texas A&M scores vs. LSU (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One of the teams vying for a spot in the exclusive College Football Playoff might see its hopes smashed this Saturday night.

The 9-2 LSU Tigers, the current No. 6 team in the playoff rankings, trails Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies 24-17 in the second half.

The thought is that were LSU to win out by beating Texas A&M tonight and Georgia in the SEC Championship Game that it'd somehow sneak into the postseason. A loss tonight eliminates the possibility.

Can Brian Kelly's team bounce back and get the road victory tonight? The Tigers currently trail the Aggies by a touchdown.

"DEMANI RICHARDSON SCOOP AND SCORE Texas A&M takes the lead over LSU," said 247Sports.

"The fact that LSU is losing this game at the moment to a shitty Texas A&M team should automatically keep them out of the playoff," said Will Compton.

"4-7 A&M knocking off No. 5 LSU would be the chef's kiss to this already eventful day," said Stewart Mandel.

It's shaping up to be a memorable night in College Station.