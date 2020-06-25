Urban Meyer Ranks College Football’s Top 5 Defensive Players

Former Ohio State head coach and current college football analyst Urban Meyer has released his ranking of the top five defensive players in college football ahead of the 2020 season.

Meyer believes LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. is the best defensive player in the sport this season. Most would agree – and it’s tough to blame them. Stingley is a shut-down corner with the ability to completely take away one side of the field.

Another young defensive star in college football is Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux – who checks in at No. 2 in Meyer’s ranking. The five-star high school recruit has been coined the “next Chase Young,” and his 2019 production was just a glimpse of what’s to come for the dominant edge-rusher.

Meyer went with Alabama LB Dylan Moses at No. 3. Moses missed the 2019 season due to a torn ACL. While his ACL tear remains a concern ahead of the 2020 season, there’s still no doubt Moses is the best inside linebacker – when healthy – in the collegiate game.

So much talent in each of these lists! 🙌 Whose top 5 do you agree with most? pic.twitter.com/nGqR0fFM1V — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) June 25, 2020

Ohio State CB Shaun Wade lands at No. 4, according to Meyer. The talented Buckeyes DB has loads of potential. Many believe 2020 will be his best season yet.

Finally, Penn State LB Micah Parsons wraps things up at No. 5. Plenty of analysts consider Parsons the best defensive player in college football – college football analyst Matt Leinart is one of those analysts.

There’s plenty of talented defensive players in college football this season. Who do you think is the best defensive player ahead of the 2020 season?