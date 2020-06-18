Urban Meyer Ranks College Football’s Top 5 Wide Receivers

College football’s 2020 season is fast approaching. Most programs around the country are starting voluntary offseason training programs to prepare for later this year.

Analysts are also starting to prep for the 2020 season. Former Ohio State head coach and current college football analyst Urban Meyer is the latest to share his thoughts on some of college football’s top players.

Meyer released his ranking of college football’s top 5 receivers entering the 2020 season on Thursday. LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase checks in at No. 1. The LSU WR had an historic year catching passes from Heisman winner Joe Burrow in 2019. It’ll be interesting to see what Chase can do without Burrow under center.

Purdue’s electric wideout Rondale Moore is No. 2 on Meyer’s ranking. He’s followed by a rising star out of the Pac-12 – USC’s Amon-Ra St. Brown – who caught 77 passes for 1,042 yards and six touchdowns in the Trojan’s heavy passing attack last season. The rest of Meyer’s top 5 WR ranking can be found below:

LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase Purdue’s Rondale Moore USC’s Amon-Ra St. Brown Ohio State’s Chris Olave Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman

Meyer couldn’t leave a Buckeye off his list this time around. Ohio State receiver Chris Olave is fourth in Meyer’s ranking. Olave should see his production increase this season after a terrific 48-catch, 840-yard performance in 2019.

Finally, Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman caps off a loaded receiver class. The junior wideout put up big numbers in 2019, hauling in 60 receptions for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Meyer wasn’t the only Fox Sports analyst to release his WR rankings. Check out the rest of the Fox Sports College Football crew’s selections:

👏👏 @lsufootball's @Real10jayy__ was a nearly unanimous pick for best WR in the nation! Whose top 5 list do you agree with most? pic.twitter.com/B4xHSb2BdY — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) June 18, 2020

Did the Fox Sports College Football crew get it right? We’ll find out this upcoming season.