Urban Meyer Says 1 SEC Team Has Toughest Schedule He’s Seen

On Saturday morning, FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff took a look at the upcoming season of college football.

During the show, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer made note of the upcoming schedules each conference will face. He highlighted the tough slate SEC teams will face, while teams in the ACC will have an easier road to success.

Meyer singled out one SEC team he thinks has the “most difficult schedule” that he’s ever witnessed – LSU. Within a six-game stretch, the reigning champions face four top-15 programs.

“Here’s the most difficult schedule that I’ve witnessed and it’s LSU. In the first three games of the season, they will be heavily favored,” Meyer said.

“Then they go to Florida, big game. Then South Carolina and then Auburn and Alabama back-to-back.”

“Within a six-week period, you’re playing four teams within the top 15 in America,” Meyer continued.

“You have the ACC, they have three ranked teams, that’s it. Clemson plays one ranked team, they’ll be a three-touchdown favorite, if they stay healthy, they’re going.”

Things won’t be easy for Ed Orgeron and company as they look to repeat on last season’s incredible run to a national title. However, life in the SEC has never been easy.