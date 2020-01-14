Video: Coach O Celebrates National Title With His Family

On Monday night, LSU won its first national title in over a decade as Joe Burrow led the Tigers to a 42-25 win over Clemson. After trailing 17-7, LSU went on a 35-8 run to end the game and walk away with the title over the reigning champs.

Following the win, head coach Ed Orgeron celebrated the win with his family. His wife, Kelly, pulled off the best swim move of the entire game to get close to her husband.

Here’s how the Orgeron family celebrated the win.

The Power Move of the Game belongs to Ed Orgeron’s wife pic.twitter.com/yECIXkScVR — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) January 14, 2020

Several programs passed on Orgeron to become their head coach. Even after LSU hired Orgeron, fans and analysts alike criticized the hire.

Now he just handed the program its first national title since 2007.

The 2019 LSU Tigers will go down as one of the best college football teams in history. Joe Burrow set several SEC and college football records this season – including passing Colt Brennan for the most passing touchdowns in one season.

Burrow is off to the NFL, where he’ll likely become the No. 1 pick in the draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

As for Coach O and the Tigers, they can celebrate tonight before getting back to the grind to gear up for the 2020 campaign.

Congratulations to Coach O and the Tigers!