Video: Coach O’s Masked-Up Halftime Interview Is Going Viral

In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19, coaches will be wearing face coverings on the sidelines this college football season. The only downside to Ed Orgeron wearing a mask is that it’s tough to hear what he’s saying during his interviews.

At the end of the first half between LSU and Missouri, Coach O was asked what the biggest challenge if for his team in terms of trying to run the ball.

Let’s just say it wasn’t the best interview for Coach O. While it’s easy to hear him say that Missouri is putting a lot of defenders in the box, it’s challenging to figure out what else he was saying.

What we do know is that Oregon wants his defense to be better on third down. He told LSU reporter Brody Miller “We can’t stop anything right now, need to be better on third down.”

Here’s the Coach O interview that is going viral:

Wanna make an Ed Orgeron interview completely indecipherable? Add a mask! pic.twitter.com/LStWW6xZDi — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) October 10, 2020

Even though it’s tough to hear Oregon, he’s doing the right thing by wearing a mask.

LSU has found itself in a shootout with Missouri. Junior quarterback Myles Brennan has looked sharp through three quarters, as he currently has 241 passing yards and four touchdowns.

The main issue for the defending champions right now is their inability to stop Missouri on the ground. Tyler Badie, Jalen Knox and Larry Rountree III have all found holes in LSU’s defense.