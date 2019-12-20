Video: Joe Burrow Receives Incredible Ovation At LSU’s Graduation

On Friday afternoon while Buffalo and Charlotte were busy playing in the Bahamas Bowl, the best player in college football this season was walking at his graduation.

Quarterback Joe Burrow joined his fellow LSU students to collect his diploma. Unlike his fellow students, however, Burrow received a rousing ovation as he walked across the stage.

Check it out.

Joe Burrow is officially an LSU Grad pic.twitter.com/3koijKEdHw — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2019

It’s been a banner year for Burrow and the LSU Tigers. His first season in Baton Rouge didn’t go as planned after transferring from Ohio State. However, after the team added Sean Brady to the coaching staff, the tigers offense exploded, setting numerous school records this season.

Burrow set the SEC passing touchdown record this season with 45 en route to winning nearly every “Player of the Year” award possible. Just under a week after he took home the school’s second Heisman Trophy – by the largest margin in the award’s history – he received arguably an even more important gift.

Burrow has his team in the College Football Playoff for the first time. He and the Tigers will square off against the Oklahoma Sooners in just over a week.

LSU enters as the heavy favorite, but Oklahoma has been there before.

Can Burrow lift yet another trophy?