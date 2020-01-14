Video: LSU Band Plays “Neck” At The National Championship

It has been a dream season for LSU football. What better way to cap it off than with some celebratory “Neck” on national television?

For the uninitiated, “Neck” is a former LSU band staple. It is their take on Cameo and Dem Franchize Boyz’s “Talkin’ Out Da Side Of Ya Neck.”

However, it was banned at Tiger Stadium in recent years because LSU fans added some…colorful language to the original. If you want to read more about it, click here.

In the meantime, enjoy this live and uncensored version of “Neck” being played in the Superdome following a Tiger touchdown that increased LSU’s lead over Clemson to 42-25.

THEY LET THE BAND PLAY NECK pic.twitter.com/zdVyQWvI8C — CFB Gif'er (@CFBgifer) January 14, 2020

Yes, your ears have not deceived you. Those fans really said what you thought they said,

“Neck” is always going to have a complicated legacy among LSU fans. It is beloved by some, but there are definitely others who object to the vulgarity of the chant.

However, we don’t think too many people are going to complain right now. The Tigers are up 17 and on the verge of a the program’s first national championship in 12 years.

Bourbon Street is going to be an absolute madhouse of purple and gold tonight.