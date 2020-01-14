The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: LSU Fans Break Out Huge Chant Before Kickoff

The College Football Playoff national title game in New Orleans.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: The Clemson Tigers walk the field prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

We all knew LSU would have a major crowd advantage at tonight’s National Championship Game. Mercedes-benz Superdome is just a mere 80 miles from Louisiana State University.

But the LSU fan-base has quite literally taken over the stadium. Tigers fans started a massive “L-S-U” chant ahead of the title game kickoff.

This is impressive.

This “LSU” chant is louder than most college football team’s home games. Ed Orgeron’s Tigers will have a major advantage tonight.

To be honest, the crowd advantage plays perfectly into Dabo Swinney’s ‘underdog’ mentality this season. Clemson has felt disrespected all season long.

That couldn’t be further from the truth. Clemson is as respected a program there is.

But you better believe Swinney will be harping the underdog speech ahead of tonight’s game. Clemson has to start fast to drown out the crowd noise and gain some quick momentum.

For LSU, starting fast and leaving the foot on the gas pedal hasn’t been a problem this season. But Clemson is the toughest opponent Joe Burrow and the Tigers will face this season.

The key to any game is to start fast, but especially in a game of this magnitude. Both defenses are in for a major challenge attempting to slow down an explosive offense.

Tune into ESPN to catch tonight’s National Championship Game between the Clemson Tigers and LSU Tigers at 8 p.m. ET.


Reader Interactions

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.