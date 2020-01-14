We all knew LSU would have a major crowd advantage at tonight’s National Championship Game. Mercedes-benz Superdome is just a mere 80 miles from Louisiana State University.

But the LSU fan-base has quite literally taken over the stadium. Tigers fans started a massive “L-S-U” chant ahead of the title game kickoff.

This is impressive.

LSU fans setting the tone at the Superdome 😳 (via @RossDellenger)pic.twitter.com/wmUZEWhg1g — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) January 14, 2020

This “LSU” chant is louder than most college football team’s home games. Ed Orgeron’s Tigers will have a major advantage tonight.

To be honest, the crowd advantage plays perfectly into Dabo Swinney’s ‘underdog’ mentality this season. Clemson has felt disrespected all season long.

That couldn’t be further from the truth. Clemson is as respected a program there is.

But you better believe Swinney will be harping the underdog speech ahead of tonight’s game. Clemson has to start fast to drown out the crowd noise and gain some quick momentum.

For LSU, starting fast and leaving the foot on the gas pedal hasn’t been a problem this season. But Clemson is the toughest opponent Joe Burrow and the Tigers will face this season.

The key to any game is to start fast, but especially in a game of this magnitude. Both defenses are in for a major challenge attempting to slow down an explosive offense.

Tune into ESPN to catch tonight’s National Championship Game between the Clemson Tigers and LSU Tigers at 8 p.m. ET.